John Joseph Sciallo, 60, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.
John was born in New York City on April 5, 1960, a son of Nicholas and Helen (Roberts) Sciallo.
He married Christine M. Ramos, and she survives.
John was a machine operator at Wis-Pak of Quincy. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a lifelong New York Mets baseball fan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his four children, Tiffany, Davina, Angela and Frank; 14 grandchildren; his father-in-law, Manuel Ramos of Quincy; sisters, Nancy, Roseann, Irene, Annette; a brother, Nicholas; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas; and his mother-in-law, Joan Ramos.
Visitation will be from noon to 3?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Please wear a face mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded according to his wishes.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.