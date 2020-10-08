Menu
John J. Sciallo
BORN
1960-2020
John Joseph Sciallo, 60, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.
John was born in New York City on April 5, 1960, a son of Nicholas and Helen (Roberts) Sciallo.
He married Christine M. Ramos, and she survives.
John was a machine operator at Wis-Pak of Quincy. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a lifelong New York Mets baseball fan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his four children, Tiffany, Davina, Angela and Frank; 14 grandchildren; his father-in-law, Manuel Ramos of Quincy; sisters, Nancy, Roseann, Irene, Annette; a brother, Nicholas; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas; and his mother-in-law, Joan Ramos.
Visitation will be from noon to 3?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Please wear a face mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded according to his wishes.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
