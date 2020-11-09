Joseph Gregory Bailey, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:15 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal.

Graveside services and burial will be held 11:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Grand View Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Grand View Funeral Home of Hannibal.

Joseph was born on November 1, 1946, in Chula Vista, CA, the son of Raymond and Mary Lee (Baskin) Bailey.

Survivors include his friends and caregivers from local nursing facilities in the Hannibal area.

Joseph was a Catholic by faith.

