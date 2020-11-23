Joseph Richard "Rich" Tullock, Sr., 76, of New London, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 6:44 a.m. in his home.

Rich was born Jan. 1, 1944 in Caledonia, Mo., a son of Carl and Ethelyn Campbell Tullock. He married Patricia Higdon on Dec. 7, 1968 in Quincy. She survives.

Rich was a well-known sales representative for Snap-On Tools for 29 years. Rich was also known as a jack-of-all-trades, and he was always engaged in a project or building or fixing something. He was an accomplished mechanic who enjoyed working on cars, and over the years he restored a couple of cars on his own. Rich loved spending time outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or just strolling around the lake. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his family at his lake home in New London.

In addition to his wife, survivors include seven children: Kelvin (Kelly) Roberts of Quincy, IL, Rodney (Gayla) Roberts of Quincy, IL, Kerri (Randy) Strode of Murrayville, IL, Dina (Ron) Dreyer of Quincy, IL, Carmen Tullock of Barry, IL, Suzie (Shawn) Harvey of New London, MO, and Rich (Danell) Tullock of Clayton, IL; 21 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; five siblings: Betty Wilcox of Potosi, MO, Donna (Wayne) Turner of Vandalia, MO, Carl (Barbara) Tullock of Holts Summit, MO, Elaine McCormick of Vandalia, MO, and Dennis (Nan) Singleton of Newbern, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Clifford Tullock; and a sister, Rita Foree.

Services: Private family services will be held with Chaplain Mark Burkey officiating.

Burial: Payson New Cemetery, Payson, Ill.

Memorials: The Crossing, Hannibal.

hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.