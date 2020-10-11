Joyce A. Wagy, 78, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.
Joyce was born July 23, 1942, in Quincy, the daughter of Donald and Alta (Peters) Meier. She married Richard Wagy on June 20, 1970. He survives.
Joyce worked at The Quincy Herald-Whig newspaper for many years and had also worked at Titan for almost 30 years.
She enjoyed crafting and going to yard sales. She was always there for her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Donald Troy (Betty) Lawless of Quincy, Shawn Hodges (Brian) of Camp Point, Richard (LaCrisha) Wagy Jr. of LaGrange, Mo., and Marcus (Mary Ann) Wagy of Basco, Ill.; 17 grandchildren, T.J. Lawless, Levi (Katie) Lawless, Vivian Lawless, Joshua (Brooke) Hoffman, Dustin (Sara) Hoffman, Jacob (Lindi) Hunter, Rylie Wagy, Regan Wagy, Sierra Schwartz, LaKaylee Austin, Ivy Wagy, Travis Wagy, Daydra Fosdyck, Drake Fosdyck, Victoria Wagy, Jocelynn Wagy and Jeri Akers; siblings, Janet (Delbert) Knorr, Mike (Jane) Meier and Kent Meier; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Peer.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7?p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com
and whig.com.
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.