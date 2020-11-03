Mrs. Judith Ann (Downs) Ferguson, age 74, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her home in Burleson TX

Judy was born March 23, 1946, the daughter of Eldon "Babe" Downs and Alma Jean Winkler Downs in their home in Canton Mo. She married Bobbie Lee Ferguson Sr. on April 27, 1963. He passed away on November 9th, 2007.

Judy worked in many jobs around the tristate area prior to starting work at Ayers Oil Company. For 31 years she worked at a job she enjoyed and where she was much loved. She officially retired at the age of 65, however still loved to fill in when needed. She also worked "part time" on the farm to assist Bob with the upkeep and production of the alfalfa hay, for which the farm was famous.

Judy was a very devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother who raised her children while working full time. The two bright lights in the later years were her Grand Children. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved granddaughter Kristin Hendrickson prior to Kristin's untimely passing. Judy moved to Texas in July of 2017 to spend time with her son and grandson. They took many family trips together and introduced her grandson to homemade Tenderloins. In the 3+ years she lived in Texas a lifetime of memories were made. She said she loved her time in Texas, sitting in the warm sunshine and was truly at peace.

Survived by one sibling her sister Sandra Downs Vail, Kalamazoo, Michigan; two children, Bobbie Ferguson Jr. (Kat Vance) of Burleson Tx and Julie Logsdon (Steve) of Canton Mo; Grandson, Brandon Ferguson of Aledo Tx; Many beloved Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Many Many lifelong friends….and her dog and faithful companion "BUSTER"!

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, and siblings Ode Downs, Johnny Downs.

Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, MO with Pastor Dawn Gerard officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in Canton. Please wear a mask while present in the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Kristin Nicole Hendrickson Scholarship or Forest Grove Cemetery Board.

Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com.