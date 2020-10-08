Judy Vollbracht, 78, of Quincy, formerly of Liberty, died at 7:40?a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Columbus.
Born March 3, 1942, in Quincy, Judy was the daughter of Dallas and Mildred Oitker Heine. She married Russell Kent Vollbracht on August 14, 1976, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
Judy lived in Liberty nearly her entire life. She attended Liberty school and later worked in the kitchen. She had been employed at Linnemeyer's in Liberty and was then employed as the district manager and buyer for the Earring Tree.
Survivors include two daughters, Marla (Steve) Dietrich, Camp Point and Melissa (Mark) Tenhouse, Columbus; two stepchildren, Denise (Greg) Wiewel, Liberty, and Terry Vollbracht Liberty; seven grandchildren, Lacey Tenhouse (fiance' Brett Hively), Columbus, Burgundy (Kyle) Hamlin, Lewistown, MO., Justin (Page) Carl, Codi Vollbracht, Dillon (Niover) Wiewel, and Evan Vollbracht, all of Liberty, and Brooke Wiewel Columbia, MO.; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Bradley Tenhouse; and a son in law, Kent Carl.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00?a.m. Friday at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie by Rev. Ronald Graham. Burial will follow in Lost Prairie Cemetery, Camp Point.
Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10:00?a.m. until the time of services at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lost Prairie Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.