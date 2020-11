Juliaetta "Judy" Gunterman, 86, of rural Pleasant Hill, died Nov. 21, 2020, at Illini Community Hospital, Pittsfield. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at First Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill. Burial will follow in Crescent Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Lummis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.