Katherine E. "Kay" Frederick, age 76, of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6:51 a.m. in Blessing Hospital.

Kay was born April 19, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Paul C. and Virginia M. Mills Reeves.

Kay had many jobs in and around Quincy, and much of the time she held more than one at a time. She made many friends at all of them. Her favorite was working for the Community Counseling Center, now call Transitions, where she worked with the handicapped children at the school. She also assisted at the Good Samaritan Home feeding the help at the "Dine and Dash".

She had a love of nature. Kay enjoyed bird watching, and she was thrilled when she had bluebirds nesting in the yard and waxwings passing the evergreen balls down the line to each other. She fed the bees and planted milkweed for the monarch butterflies. Kay would fight mosquito spraying that would end up hurting them.

Kay was a long time member of Dick's Dolphins swim group also with whom she would get together for coffee. She had recently been involved with Aqua Jog.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Laura Frederick, of Quincy; two grandchildren: Gina Esteves and Sgt. John Donavan Esteves, both of Peoria, IL; a brother, Aaron (Patricia) Reeves of Newberry Springs, CA; a sister, Cindy (Genaro) Rodriguez of Newberry Springs, CA; a sister-in-law, Cynthia Goodwin Reeves of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sheila Stone Epker; a brother, Donald A. Reeves; and four grandchildren: Kacey, Shannon, Mandy, and Lance Epker.

Services: No services are planned at this time.

Memorials: World Wildlife Fund

www.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.