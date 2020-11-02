Kathryn Yates Miller, aged 92 years, died Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. She was born January 9th, 1928, in Quincy, Illinois to Charles and Florence (Heideman) Yates. At the young age of 3, her father died, leaving Florence with 2 small daughters. They moved in with Kathryn's beloved grandparents, Theordore B. and Kate Sohm Heideman, and was raised in a very loving, multi-generation home. She cherished her childhood and her beautiful memories of 827 Oak. She married Roderick P. Miller Jr. on December 29, 1952, he preceded her in death on April 23, 2010.

Following their marriage, Kathryn lived briefly in Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri. Upon Rod's appointment as president of Roderick P. Miller women's clothiers in 1968, the couple returned to Quincy where they would make their home and raise a family.

While serving their business as product purchaser, vice-president, and sales associate, and raising their two children, Kathryn dedicated her life to improving the Quincy community through philanthropic endeavors. Kathy was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, although she considered Quincy University's Chapel to be her church, where she attended daily Mass for several years.

Kathryn was an avid golfer, bowler, and traveler. Her most beloved hobby was being a grandmother to her grandchildren, with whom she would travel the world and spoil.

Surviving are her son, Roderick P. Miller III, and his wife Judy Schwartz, of Oakland, California; her daughter, Heidi Morrison and

husband, Paul Morrison, of Quincy, Il. and a sister-in-law, Grace Stillwell, of Charlottesville, Va.. Also surviving are her

grandchildren, Patrick Miller and his wife, Irene Koh of Mountain View, California; Jeremy Shurman and his wife Allie, and Jessica Shurman of Oakland, California; Theodore Morrison and his wife Sonia, of Mesa, Arizona; Samuel Morrison, Benjamin Morrison, Oliver Morrison and Rachael Morrison, all of Quincy, Il. Two great-grandchildren, Ashton Pratt and Turing Morrison. Nieces and nephews Jeff (Sharon) Davis, Charles (Sue) Davis, Chris McIntyre, Rick (Claudia) Davis, Newcomb (Trina) Stillwell, John (Maria) Stillwell, Charlie (Sally) Stillwell, and a special honorary grandson, Adam Longo.

In addition to her husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Barbara Yates Davis, and her aunt, Augusta Heideman Huff.

Kathryn's last several years of life would not have been possible without the compassionate, loving, and devoted care of Edith Oitker. Edith gave Mrs. Miller the ability to continue living with dignity. Kathryn's family will forever hold Edith in the highest esteem with unending gratitude.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Calvary cemetery by Rev. John Doctor, O.F.M.

Memorials may be made to The Holy Cross Friary or The Ronald McDonald House of Central Illinois.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.