Keigan M. Kivett, age 79, of Quincy, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. Keigan was born on July 22, 1941 in Mill City, Oregon to Edward and Dorothy (Woods) Kivett. He married Judith L. Prouty on October 28, 1967 in Lone Pine, CA. She survives and resides in Quincy.

Keigan was a graduate of Lone Pine High School in 1960 and later attended school in Kernville, California for Engineering. Keigan was of the Catholic faith and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Kevitt worked as a miner in California at Darwin Mine, Inyo County, CA and Union Carbide, Pine Creek Tungston Mine and Mill north of Bishop, CA. He had a landscaping and handyman business in Bishop, CA. He enjoyed gardening, prospecting, and working in his yard. Most of all, Keigan, was passionate about mining.

He retired in 1999. Judy and Keigan relocated in Maywood, MO to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He worked in Maywood, MO and Quincy, IL as a handyman and a jack-of-all-trades.

In addition to his wife Judith, Keigan is survived by his daughter, Christine Kivett-Smith (Billy) of Quincy; six grandchildren, Corryn Kivett of San Diego, CA, Mackenzie Smith and Caleb Smith both of Quincy, Keigan Kivett of Liberty; Billy Joe Smith and James Smith both of Hannibal, MO, a niece, Sara Maruna; a nephew, Joshua Hite; a sister, Madolla May Gravatt of OK; daughter-in-law, Schanon Anderson Kivett; sister-in-law, Ann Massery; and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.

Keigan was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Keigan Mark Kivett and a grandson, Nathan Smith.

Cremation has been accorded to Keigan. No formal services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.