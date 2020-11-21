Kenneth "Ken/Dwight" Dwight Huddleston passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home in St. Ann, Missouri at the age of 73.

Ken was born to parents, Estle and Ila (nee Snyder) Huddleston on August 15, 1947 in Quincy, Illinois. He grew up in Plainville, Illinois as the youngest of 7 children and attended school in Payson, Illinois. He had two children from his first marriage, Steven George and Kenneth Duane, who reside in Texas.

Ken married Karen Maria Jacobs in 1976, and later moved to St. Louis, Missouri where the couple had two children, Kendra Marie and Kortnie Nicole. Ken loved to work and had many careers during his lifetime. He initially sold cars and owned his own car lot in Liberty, Illinois. He later had a career for many years as a salesman in the fasteners industry. Family and friends remember him as outgoing and hardworking, and as a passionate car enthusiast. He was a member of the Knights motorcycle club for a time and his hobbies included attending car shows and car cruises with two of his favorite cars, his '66 Chevy Nova SS and '79 Corvette Stingray.

Ken is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Steve Huddleston, Duane Huddleston, Kendra Rufkhar (Adam), and Kortnie Huddleston (Michael Dreyer); sister, Nadine Uppinghouse; grandchildren; Kenzie, Kenley, Nicolas, Sydney, Jocelyn, Megan, and Steven; and great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved cat Maggie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Estle and Ila, and siblings, Granville Ross, Truman Glenn, Kermit Lyle, Lyndell Ray, and Duane Earl.

Upon Ken's request, no service will be held, and cremation will take place at St. Louis Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Stray Rescue of St. Louis strayrescue.org/kenhuddleston.