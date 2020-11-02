Dr. Kirk D. Kvitle, 61, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th 2020 alongside his beloved wife, Barb, after a hard-fought battle against mesothelioma.
Kirk was born July 15th, 1959 in Lincoln, Illinois to Martin David Kvitle and Shirley Ann Kvitle. Growing up in a small town, he learned the importance of community and acquired life-long friendships. Lettering in basketball, football, and track, Kirk was an accomplished athlete and took pride in being a Lincoln Rail-Splitter.
Kirk earned a bachelor's degree in Zoology from Eastern Illinois University and acquired his doctorate degree from Illinois College of Optometry. Upon graduating, he began his optometry career at Coventry Eyecare in Evanston Illinois. In 1986, Kirk accepted a position at Eye Specialist Clinic in Quincy, Illinois. Though they did not know it at the time, Quincy would become their forever home. After years of professional experience working alongside Dr. William U. "Bill" McReynolds, Kirk opened his own optometric practice in 2001. Family Eyecare & Contact Lens Center quickly became a well-respected family business in the Quincy community, as a result of Kirk's commitment to developing meaningful relationships with his patients and staff. He looked forward to going into work every day. His advice to his children as they were navigating their own career paths was, "If you love what you do, you'll never have to work a day in your life."
A natural leader dedicated to education, Kirk was a member of the Illinois and American Optometric Association, past President of Quincy Rotary Club, and served as an adjunct associate professor at University of Missouri, St. Louis as well as Southern Illinois University. He offered valuable teaching contributions toward Quincy Family Practice
Resident Physicians.
Kirk met the love of his life, Barbara Anne Kvitle, at a wedding reception in November of 1982. They were married in Lincoln, Illinois at Holy Family Church on June 2nd 1984. Kirk always said that marrying Barb was the best decision he ever made. Through their 36 years together, they were the ultimate life and business partners and accomplished a great deal. But they would both say that their greatest accomplishments were their four children; Jason, Emily, Hannah and Martin.
Kirk was passionate about his children and was invested in their individual journeys. After a long work day, he would manage to coach their teams or cheer them on from the stands. He was their toughest critic and their number one fan. A stern disciplinarian, Kirk reserved a soft spot in his heart for his kids. There was never a day that they
didn't know his love for them. Kirk's compassion and generosity extended beyond his nuclear family to include Barb's special needs brother. He was a kind, gentle, and exemplary father figure to many.
An adventurous spirit, Kirk was a man of many hobbies and interests. From golfing, to fishing, to hunting, Kirk loved the outdoors.
Following in his father's footsteps, Kirk acquired a passion for aviation and became a proud instrument rated pilot. He loved the thrill of flying, especially with the company of his co-pilot, Barb. Side by side is where they preferred to be.
Kirk's latest hobby arrived with the gift of his two granddaughters being born just months apart. Audrey Mae and Andie Christine quickly became Papa's little buddies and were often found snuggling, laughing, swimming or dancing with papa. Even undergoing numerous cancer treatments, joy exuded from his face when he was around his girls.
Kirk will be greatly missed by his family, friends, patients and co-workers along with the rest of the Quincy community.
Survivors include his wife Barb and their children Jason (Courtney) Kvitle, Emily (Chris) Peters, Hannah (Tessa) McLinden, and Martin (Jordan) Kvitle. He is also survived by his two granddaughters Audrey Peters and Andie Kvitle and a grandson arriving soon. Additionally, his siblings Kim Mitchell, Karen (Ross) Giesler, and Kristie (Neil) Goedhard. Other survivors include his mother, Shirley Ann, and his stepmother, Janet Kvitle, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Emil (Marisa) Verban, Steve Verban, and Suzanne (Jim) Benner, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Martin Kvitle; father-in-law, Emil Verban; mother-in-law, Annetta Verban; and brothers-in-law, Steven Mitchell and Michael Verban.
Due to current gathering restrictions in Illinois, a Celebration of Kirk's Life will be held in the Spring at one of his happy places. Updates will be posted online at www.hansenspear.com.
In lieu of flowers, meals, etc., the Kvitle family asks for memorials to the Mesothelioma Foundation for further research and treatment of this horrible disease. To learn more about mesothelioma, please visit: https://www.curemeso.org/
Memorials to the Mesothelioma Foundation may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com
or by mailing a check for the Mesothelioma Foundation to Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, 1535 State Street, Quincy, IL 62301. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.