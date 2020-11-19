Lawrence Frank Kroner, age 96, of the Eden Fields Assisted Living in Standish, Michigan, originally from Quincy, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the home.

Lawrence was born on June 24, 1924 in Quincy to Lawrence and Eleanor (Peters) Kroner. He married Doloris M. Whitaker on June 12, 1948 in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2009.

Lawrence was employed as a livestock manager and was employed by Sire Power and Curtiss Breeding Service until his retirement in 1989. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bowling, gardening, golfing and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Sherry (Joe) Diaz of Pinconning, MI and Mark (Chris) Kroner of Aurora, IL; two grandchildren, Tracey Walczak and Jason Jacobs; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey and Ethan Walczak and Connor Jacobs; one niece, Janet (Chuck) Wessley of Kansas City, MO; three nephews, Jim (Donna) Kroner of Polo, MO and Jeff Kroner and John (Shirley) Kroner all of Quincy.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings, Harold Kroner and Marian Schutte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. All those attending the services are kindly asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Service arrangements are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com