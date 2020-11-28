Lawrence William Stoermer, 100, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 5:02 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Lawrence was born January 21, 1920, in Quincy, IL to George and Anna Appenbrink Stoermer.

He was married to Mary Yates on December 6, 1947 in Quincy, IL. She survives.

In addition to his wife, other survivors include three daughters, Margaret Mohr (Ron Walbring) of Quincy, IL, Melinda Burton (Archie) of Quincy, IL, and Sally Kroner (Mike) of Quincy, IL; two step-grandchildren, Michelle Kroner and Travis Kroner; one step-granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Kroner; and three step-great-grandchildren, Hannah Kroner, Jake Kroner, and Ava Kroner.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jeanette Stoermer, Leona Stoermer, and Margaret Stoermer; one brother, Earl Stoermer; three cousins, Flora Tucker, Elda Herleman, and Hazel Herleman; and one step-grandson, Todd Kroner.

Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Army 3rd Armored Division during WWII as a tank commander from 1942-1945. He participated in five major battles in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He was also part of the liberation of a concentration camp in Nordhausen, Germany.

Lawrence was employed by Moorman Manufacturing Co. until his retirement in 1978.

Lawrence loved being outdoors, whether that was fishing, mushroom hunting, or planting his large garden each spring; he especially enjoyed the juicy tomatoes he would grow each year. He was also a talented artist and could both draw and paint. Lawrence was an animal lover and had many beloved pets over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Waggin' in Quincy or Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, MO.

