On Wednesday morning November 25, 2020, Leroy Snyder age 93, of Quincy passed on to be with his Lord following his battle with Covid 19.

Leroy was born in Brown County, IL on July 9, 1927, a son of Dallas and Della (Meado) Snyder.

Leroy had worked as a meat-cutter for Amen's and Watkins Markets is Quincy. He then went on to work for B&W Truck Salvage as a parts salesman. He continued working as a car transporter for local auto dealerships.

He was a member of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.

In his retirement he mowed lawns and became known as the "Elm Street Handyman" to his neighbors who he was always ready to help-out in any way he could. He was happy to sit out on his front porch waving at and visiting with those who walked by.

Leroy is survived by his daughter, Janice ( Bob ) Shupe of Lima, IL; three grandchildren, Sherry Totsch, Dean (Mary Kay) Shupe and Darren (Emily) Shupe; ten great-grandchildren, Jessie (Andrea) Allensworth, Wendy (Jerod) Miller, Hannah Totsch, Katlyn (Cole) Jones, Danie (Kasey) VaLeu, Vince Shupe, and Anna, Amber, Tucker and Dexter Shupe; six great-great grandchildren, Kaden, Karlee and Kendyl Miller, Case and Beau Allensworth and Georgia Jones; a sister-in-law, Mary Snyder; and brother-in-law, Ki Nooe; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Luella (Wheatly) Snyder; wife, Frances (Ballard) Snyder; three sisters, Desta Snyder, Wanda Nooe and Phyllis Bush; and seven brothers, Donald, Wallace, Wilbur, Ty, and Gary Snyder and Delbert and Kenneth Charles in infancy.

Leroy's family extends their gratitude to Blessing Hospital and the guardian angels on the Second Floor who stayed at his bedside caring for him.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Friends and family are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, in Quincy Memorial Park.

Those attending are kindly asked to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials are suggested to Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.

The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. dukerandhaugh.com