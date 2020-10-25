Letha "Lavon" Lemmon Nelson, 80, of Palmyra, passed away at 1:04 pm Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Friends and family are invited to Lavon's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Palmyra, Mo.
Funeral services will follow at 10:45 AM at First Baptist Church of Palmyra, Mo. Lonnie Nelson will officiate. Burial to follow at Providence Cemetery in Williamstown, Mo.
Lavon was born June 14, 1940, in Wyaconda, Mo. to Edwin and Letha Tweed Lemmon.
She was married to Roger H. Nelson on May 29, 1960 at Providence Baptist Church. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He survives.
Other survivors include her children, son Lonnie (Kim) Nelson of Kahoka, Mo., Regina (Brian) Herzog of Iberia, Mo., Lori (Brad) Clark of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren Christopher Nelson, Laura Nelson, Stephen (Trysta) Herzog, Stephanie (Dave) Hagen, Christina (Scott Fitzgerald) Herzog, Emily Herzog, Brantley and Madison Clark; great grandchildren Dalton and Henry Hagen, and Sophie Herzog; brother Lee (Ann) Lemmon of Williamstown, Mo..
Lavon was preceded in death by her parents.
Lavon was a graduate of Williamstown High School and a graduate of Hannibal LaGrange College. She was a lifetime homemaker caring for her family and worked part-time for some years as a tax preparer and church secretary. Lavon loved reading, family get-togethers, travel and trips to Orange Beach and Gulf Shores with Roger. Lavon was a constant source of strength and dignity, a woman full of grace. Her wit and laughter lit up a room and she created a warm and welcoming home for her friends and family. She was beloved by all who knew her. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Palmyra, Mo.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Nelson, Stephen Herzog, Brantley Clark, Mark Lemmon, Michael Lemmon, and Troy Nelson.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel of Palmyra, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal LaGrange University.
Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.