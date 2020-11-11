Menu
Letha Tucker

Letha Tucker, 70, of St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, formerly of Coatsburg, died at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the home.

Born April 2, 1950, in Quincy, Letha was the daughter of Orn and Alice M. Deming Mixer. She married Carroll Wayne Tucker on September 20, 1969, in Coatsburg. He survives.

Letha had been employed in the kitchen at Timberpoint Healthcare Center in Camp Point and Golden Good Shepherd. She later worked in the activities department at Sycamore Healthcare Center in Quincy.

Survivors in addition to her husband are her daughter, Janice Jack (James), Sutherland, Canada; her son, Scott Tucker, Hartsburg, IL.; three grandchildren, Raven, Andrew, and Lauren; her half-sister, Marge Powell, Camp Point; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two half-sisters, Doris Mixer, and Donna Crawford.

Funeral Services will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Sheila Kelly. Burial will follow at Graymount Cemetery, Coatsburg. Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.



Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
