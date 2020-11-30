Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Jane Smith

Linda Jane (Janie) Smith, 66, of Blaine, Washington, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Peacehealth St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham Washington.

She was born January 31, 1954 in Pittsfield, Illinois, to Eugene (Bud) Bainter and Betty (Gordon) Bainter. Her father preceded her in death.

She married Jack Smith on September 9th 1982. He survives.

She is survived by 3 children, Tommie Ritter of Sedro Washington, Sabrina (Alexis) Tejeda of Bellingham Washington, and Jesse (Vern) Simpson of Lynden Washington, her siblings, Frieda (Steve) Brown of Payson IL, Sheila Lain of Barry IL, Renee Bainter of Barry IL, and Tony (Peggy)

Bainter of Barry IL. Her grandchildren Jayline, Alexa, Keith, Vern, Bella and Carmen. She also has several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Martin (Buck) Bainter, nephew Brandon Bainter and Great Niece Lilly Brown.

Jane graduated from Payson Seymour High School in Payson Illinois and served in the United States Air Force. She loved listening to her husband Jack play his guitar and serenade her and she adored her children and grandchildren.

A Memorial service was held on Saturday, November 28th, at the home of her daughter, Jesse and Vern Simpson in Lynden Washington.

There is no visitation.

Burial will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.