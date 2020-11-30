Linda Jane (Janie) Smith, 66, of Blaine, Washington, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Peacehealth St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham Washington.

She was born January 31, 1954 in Pittsfield, Illinois, to Eugene (Bud) Bainter and Betty (Gordon) Bainter. Her father preceded her in death.

She married Jack Smith on September 9th 1982. He survives.

She is survived by 3 children, Tommie Ritter of Sedro Washington, Sabrina (Alexis) Tejeda of Bellingham Washington, and Jesse (Vern) Simpson of Lynden Washington, her siblings, Frieda (Steve) Brown of Payson IL, Sheila Lain of Barry IL, Renee Bainter of Barry IL, and Tony (Peggy)

Bainter of Barry IL. Her grandchildren Jayline, Alexa, Keith, Vern, Bella and Carmen. She also has several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Martin (Buck) Bainter, nephew Brandon Bainter and Great Niece Lilly Brown.

Jane graduated from Payson Seymour High School in Payson Illinois and served in the United States Air Force. She loved listening to her husband Jack play his guitar and serenade her and she adored her children and grandchildren.

A Memorial service was held on Saturday, November 28th, at the home of her daughter, Jesse and Vern Simpson in Lynden Washington.

There is no visitation.

Burial will be private.