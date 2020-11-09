Linda Lee Genenbacher Leasman, age 77, of Mt. Sterling, formerly of Coatsburg and Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. in Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Linda was born in Quincy on November 26, 1942, a daughter to Raymond and Ermilla (Peters) Genenbacher. She was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame.

She married James E. Leasman on April 23, 1960, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they had nine children.

In her teens, Linda worked alongside her aunt at Sprouts, where they were known as the Pie Ladies.

She also worked at the Stockyard Inn in Coatsburg and drove a school bus for Central Community Unit School District #3 of Camp Point. She retired in 1993 from Methode Electronics in Golden.

Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and previously a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point. While at St. Thomas she served as president of the women's auxiliary.

In her younger years she played softball on the Ellington 4-H Girls League and was on their championship team that won the state title in 1960. Linda was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and never missed a game. When Linda had some free time from raising 8 children, she enjoyed gardening, painting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by eight children:

Carolyn (Richard Altgilbers) Dralle of Ursa; Dennis Leasman of Coatsburg; Jeannette (Bradley) Dralle of Coatsburg; M. Christine (Rick) Powell of Payson; Donald (Barbara) Leasman of Richfield; Ronald (Sandy Koontz) Leasman of Quincy; Robin (Ronald) Klingele of Coatsburg, and Timothy Leasman of Bryan College Station, TX. Three Siblings, Sharon Zanger of Quincy; Eugene (Mary) Genenbacher of Liberty, and Roger (Sue) Genenbacher of Sutter. A sister-in-law, who was like a sister to her, Cleo Leasman of Fowler. 13 Grandchildren: Jacqueline (Nathan) Janssen; Taylor (Sunshine) Dralle; Tyler Dralle; Kelsey (Alex) Maddox; Jessica Ruby; Latoyta Powell; Damien Powell; Jesse Powell; Scott (Christina) Leasman; Traci (Josh) Moore; Kelly Jones; Alisha (David) McGeehon; Amanda (Shawn) Bunch. Many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter in-infancy, a great grandson Logan Moore, two sisters and their husbands, Joan (James) Koetters and Janet (Edward) Wiewel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidance if attending services. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services are in the care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

