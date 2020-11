Linda L.G. Leasman, 77, of Mount Sterling, formerly of Coatsburg and Quincy, died Nov. 5, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.{!--/Briefs - Body--}