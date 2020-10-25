Lorna Quandahl Bradley, aged 93, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Sunset Home, where she had resided for the past year. Lorna was born on February 4, 1927, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of William and Martha Nolte.

Lorna grew up on a farm, the last of seven children in her family. Since her parents immigrated from Germany, that was the language they spoke at home. She liked to tell the story of going to school and not knowing how to speak English. Lorna graduated from Waukon Iowa High School.

In 1946, Lorna married Emory Quandahl. Lorna and Emory lived in Waukon until moving to Quincy in 1956 with their two children, Gary and Jean. Though she worked outside the home. being a mom was her favorite job.

In 1975, Lorna married Roy Bradley and moved to Liberty to live on an apple orchard. Lorna was a fantastic cook and an especially good pie baker. Everyone always requested her apple pie at family gatherings. Lorna had a special place in her heart for Roy's children, Charles, Shirley, Carol, Sharon and Debbie.

Lorna is survived by her daughter, Jean (David) Rees and her two grandchildren, Jennifer (Milton) Koenigsberger, Paul (Chasidy) Rees and her five great-grandchildren, Devin and Carson Neally, Cole Rees, and Paige and Milton Koenigsberger.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and her son, Gary Quandahl.

In light of COVID, there will be a private celebration of life. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Sunset Home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.