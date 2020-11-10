Lowell Ronald Adair, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 1:29 am Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Lowell was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Quincy, Ill., to Elmer and Helen Ahern Adair.

He was married to Dolores "Pat" Nieders on Jan. 9, 1952 in Palmyra, Mo. She survives.

In addition to his wife, other survivors include one daughter, Christine Power of Durham, Mo.; two grandchildren, Joshua Power and Jennifer Jenkins; one great-grandchild, Kali; four sisters, Susie Klingele (Don) of Clayton, Ill., Carolyn Cleveland of Quincy, Ill., Vivian Shear (Gary) of Quincy, Ill., and Marjorie Gaus of Lakeland, Fla.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Curtis Adair; and two brothers, Leroy Adair and Robert Adair.

Lowell worked at Motorola for 20 years and later as a driver and warehouse worker for Miller Distribution.

Lowell enjoyed camping in his trailer in the tri-state area and riding his Gold Wing motorcycle.

