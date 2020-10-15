Lucille E. Evans Tallcott was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Mendon, Ill., and died Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 93, one week shy of her 94th birthday.
Lucille was born to an Illinois farming family of eight children. Her parents were Fannie Taylor Evans and Harry Evans. In 1944 she married Orrian Curtis "Pete" Tallcott, who predeceased her.
Her five children (and spouses) are Barbara Tallcott Cooper (Jud Cooper) of Ruidoso, N.M., Richard Curtis Tallcott (Kate Beck, deceased) of Modesto, Calif., Orrian Keith Tallcott, deceased (Sue Dunbar Tallcott) of Modesto, Calif., Stormy Tallcott Wilson (Keith Wilson) of Carrollton, Tex., and Teresa Tallcott Flores (Danny Flores) of Aurora, Colo. Lucille has one living sister, Delores Evans Duncan of Fower, Ill., and one living sister-in-law, Ruth Evans of Mendon, Ill. She had 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Lucille married a farmer in 1944 and was a homemaker most of her life. However, her husband Pete became a heavy equipment operator working first on roads and then on dams from 1954 to 1965 and that necessitated moving every year or so, from Colorado, to Idaho, to California, to Washington (several places) and to New Mexico for five years, and to California another five years, then on to farming in Nevada.
After the youngest child was in school, Lucille worked outside the home as a checker at Safeway in Farmington, N.M., for about three years. And then they moved. When the youngest girl was in high school, she worked as a clerk for Stanislaus County, Calif. When Pete bought land in Nevada, she quit her job in California and worked in a laboratory for a mine in Nevada for several years. She retired from the mine about 1996 and she and Pete moved to Modesto, Calif., in 1997.
In 2010, Lucille decided that since she had lived close to her sons and their wives for many years, it was time she got better acquainted with her daughters and their husbands, who lived in New Mexico and Texas. She lived in New Mexico until 2018 when she broke her hip on a visit to California and began living in Casa de Modesto, Modesto, Calif.
Lucille stayed active until the last two years. She was a Christian and a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Angus, N.M. She loved plants and knew the names of many growing things. She bought the dying ones at the grocery store and revived them to become healthy growing plants. She kept them in her bathtub when there didn't seem to be any other place for so many. When she was younger, she sewed, tatted, crocheted, knitted and quilted many things. She crocheted each grandchild a bedspread or throw in the colors and pattern of their choice. She loved to sing and even last Christmas, when talking was so difficult for her, she sang and sang the Christmas carols at the Christmas party.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.