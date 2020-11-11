Lyle Eugene Campbell, 97, of New London, MO, passed away at 6:14 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church in rural Hannibal, MO. Rev. Curt Williams and Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate. Burial will be at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in rural Hannibal, MO.

Friends and Family are invited to Lyle's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the church.

The family respectfully requests you help everyone to stay safe and please wear a mask if you plan on attending the visitation or funeral service.

Lyle was born in Marietta, IL on October 21, 1923, the 5th and youngest child of Joseph Campbell and Jennie (Weaver) Campbell.

He married Ella Darlene McEuen on October 20, 1946 in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2014. They were married 67 1/2 years.

Lyle came to Hannibal in 1946 from a farm in Youngstown, IL. He bought a small route from his brother to begin his own trash service business--thus began his career of the Haul-A-Way company spanning now 3 generations. Lyle semi-retired in 1988, keeping a small country route and ranch until he was 90. He raised Registered Angus Cattle, Shetland Ponies, Quarter and Paint Horses. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and was a 30 year member of the Paint Horse Association.

Lyle was very active in sports. He played baseball on a Hannibal league, later pitching for Antioch Baptist Church Fast Pitch Softball league. Lyle coached all 3 of his sons in summer league baseball. He and his wife also enjoyed league bowling.

An avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, he passed the love of sports on to his family. He followed the many games and events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and proudly spoke of their many accomplishments.

Lyle is survived by 7 children: Larry Campbell (Shelley) of New London, MO, Sharon Lundberg (Dan) of Hull, IL, Marcia Williams (Curt) of Henderson, NV, Joe Campbell (Dianne) of New London, MO, Lynn Campbell (Diana) of New London, MO, Lori Gosney (Brian) of Hannibal, MO, and Lisa Myers (Dave) of New London, MO; 23 grandchildren: Julie Freiner (Tim), Michelle Belcher (Mark), C.F. Williams, Jason Lundberg (Kim), Kit Campbell (Crystal), Shannon Vizzi (Mike), Scott Campbell (Mitra), Rachel Epperson (Kenny), Josh James (Amber), Erin Williams, Chad Campbell (Shannon), Jared Campbell (Bonnie), Raegan Rickey (Jock), Matt Campbell (Sarah), Caleb Gosney (Jana), Becca Carver (Ryan), Jordan Gosney (Trang), Jed Myers (Katie), Luke Myers (Kelsey), Jacqueline Mosley (Jay), Stephen Campbell (Lacey), Elaina Myers (Josh Henderson), and Nathan Myers; 54 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; 1 infant son, Daryl; 2 brothers, Lloyd Campbell and Lawrence Campbell; 2 sisters, Gratia Yocum and Audrey Mitchell Dunham; and all his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be C.F. Williams, Jason Lundberg, Scott Campbell, Caleb Gosney, Chad Campbell, Matt Campbell, and Luke Myers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Campbell's Grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Community Loving Care Hospice for the kindness and loving care that was shown to there father.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.