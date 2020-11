Lyle E. Campbell, 97, of New London died Nov. 9, 2020, at his home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Nov. 21, at Antioch Baptist Church in Hannibal. Visitation will be 1 to 2 P.M. Nov. 21, at the church. Funeral service will be live-streamed through the James O'Donnell Funeral Home at https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.