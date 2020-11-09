Mara Lea Clingingsmith, 58, of Quincy IL passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born August 1st, 1962 in St Louis, MO to Jack and Phila (Kathy) Nestrick-Bullington. Mara married the love of her life, Mark Clingingsmith on October 5th, 2002. He survives.

Mara graduated from Central high school in 1980 and then attended Quincy College where she graduated with a bachelors degree. She began her career at WGEM working in sales. She was there for over 25 years before joining KHQA as the Sales Manager. Within a short time Mara became the General Manager of KHQA. A small career change landed Mara at Shottenkirk Chevrolet where she ran online marketing. A few years later she took on the role of Classified Ad Manager for the Herald Whig. Most recently, she was known as the face of the Quincy Better Business Bureau where she served as Regional Director. Each one of her careers allowed Mara to be a part of the community, where she remained deeply involved even after she took on her next adventure. She was apart of the Great River Referral Group and the Rotary Club as well as many other civic organizations. Mara met so many people along her career path and never failed to leave her mark.

In her home life, Mara was an avid crafter and loved baking, especially with her kids and grandkids. She was happiest when she was with her family. Mara was always laughing and had a smile that would light up the darkest room. She was caring, kind, passionate, and compassionate. When the COVID pandemic hit, Mara learned how to sew so she could make masks in an effort to help keep everyone safe. Mara made hundreds of masks that she donated to the community. She soon became known as the 'mask queen'. Mark even made her a special sewing table to make her efforts easier. She spent hours and hours of her free time at that table and never once asked for credit or recognition - a true testament to her character. Mara was and had a beautiful soul.

Mara is survived by her loving husband, Mark and her children; Daniel Bartelt of Quincy IL, Dana Bartelt (Tyler Allison) of Quincy IL, Kayla Clingingsmith (Kevin Obert, Jr) of Fowler IL, and Haley Clingingsmith (Kelyn Conner) of Quincy IL. She is survived by 8 grandchildren; Ava, Jordyn, Harper, Damyn, Kace, Karlene, Lovell and another one due at the end of 2020. Siblings; Trice Pisetta of Collinsville IL, Jan (Dan Bartz) of Coloma MI, Ivan (Rhoda) Bullington of Tyler, Texas, Denise Hodges of Bossier City LA, Mark Bullington of Collinsvile IL, Debbie Bullington of Collinsville IL, and Jonni Bullington (Tony Goedereis) of Quincy IL. She is survived by mother in law; Judy Dewey of Quincy IL and her father in law; Howard Clingingsmith, as well as many other in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mara was preceded in death by her parents; Jack Bullington and Phila (Kathy) Hollis and a special aunt and uncle; Jr. and Marianna Mellon.

All services are private with internment at the Kinderhook Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to Salvation Army Toy Town. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.