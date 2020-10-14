Maralee J. Franzen, 84, of Golden, passed away at 4:05?p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden.
She was born May 4, 1936, in Golden, the daughter of Albert T. and Anna Franzen.
Survivors include a nephew, Roger Franzen, and a niece, Jackie Christ, both of Quincy; a great-niece Susan (Larry) Brown of Golden; two great-nephews, Scott (Tammy) Smith of Camp Point and Mike (Carol) Smith of Mendon; and several great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters; four brothers, and three nieces.
Maralee made her home with her brother Raymond for many years. They lived in Lansing, Mich., and she worked as an accounting clerk at General Motors in Detroit. She later retired from the Rapid Design Program of Saturn through General Motors in Lansing. While in Michigan, she was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
After retirement, she and Raymond would spend half the year in Arcadia, Fla., and the other half in Golden.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden and participated in many mission trips. She was a dog lover and enjoyed traveling.
Services will be at 11?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden, with the Rev. Jeffrey Corson officiating. Interment will follow in Immanuel Cemetery in Golden.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.