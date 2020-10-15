Margaret Louise Lay age 94, of LaBelle, MO, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Salt River Care Center in Shelbina, MO. She was born October 28, 1925, in Scotland County, Missouri, the daughter of Raymond G. and Gertrude Gladys Tull Hays.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Julian Dale Lay on December 24, 1944, at Canton, Missouri and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2015. Margaret was also preceded by her parents, one son, James Dale Lay and three sisters, Helen Lay, Blanche Likes and Roxie Clapp.
Surviving are, four children, Carol Lynne Robertson of Columbia, MO, Donald Joe Lay of LaBelle, MO, Neil Grier Lay and wife Debra of LaBelle, MO, and Cheryl Louise McGowan and husband Dennis of Columbia, MO, eleven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, one sister, Elizabeth Shutts of Knox City, MO, a brother-in-law Lowell (Phyllis) Bennett of Carrollton, MO, a daughter-in-law Susan Lay of Blakesburg, IA and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret graduated from LaBelle High School. Prior to her marriage she was employed at the munitions plant in Burlington, IA, before moving to the LaBelle area where she and her husband were engaged in farming. Margaret was a member of the First Christian Church at LaBelle, MO. She was a 4-H leader teaching sewing. She enjoyed gardening and folk-art painting. She loved the outdoors swimming and ice skating. During high school was a baton twirler and twirled with fire. Margaret enjoyed her children's extracurricular activities, especially high school sports.
Graveside services will be held 2?p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, in the LaBelle Cemetery. Pastor Paul Harvey will officiate the services.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.
Casket bearers will be Josh Lay, Jeffrey Lay, Michael Lay, Spencer McGowan, Connor McGowan, John Robertson, Keith Lay and Robert Lay.
Honorary bearers will be Tanya Cling, Leslie Orman, Miranda Hunter, Tara Klocke, Kimberly Hatfield, Jayme Bennett, Dawn Roberts and Candace McGowan.
Memorials may be made to the LaBelle First Christian Church or the LaBelle Cemetery Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447.
