Margaret W. "Peggy" Short, 90, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Linda E. White Hospice House. She was born June 30, 1930 in Quincy, Ill., and graduated from Quincy High School in 1948 and the University of Iowa in 1952 where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She retired from Citizens Bank Trust Department in 1996 after sixteen years of service. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Evansville, Ind.

Peggy was a member and supporter of various organizations in Evansville, but kept in touch with the city of her birth. She was a member of QHS Alumni Association, The Gardner Museum, Quincy Museum, Quincy Society of Fine Arts and Quincy Preserves.

She enjoyed travelling, both domestic and foreign, and was fortunate to have visited many interesting cultures.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, R.L. and Pauline Witzleben; son, Dr. James K. Short; and sisters, Polly A. Witzleben and Sally W. Mills.

She is survived by her sons, Richard W. Short (Angie), Stephen B. Short (Anthonette), and Paul T. Short (Kim); grandchildren, Kevin Short (Sara), Kelley Miller (Chris), Emily Eickhoff (Jordan), Ashley Renee Sanders, Douglas W. Gray, Austin James Short, Jacob Patrick Short, Gillian Short, and Jessilyn Short; and step grandchildren, Andrew Lamb (Kristina), Ashley Stark (T.J.), Lauren Lernihan (Wade), Elizabeth Mann, and Garrett Mann.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Christ the King Church, 3101 Byard Park Dr., Evansville, Ind. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Father Alex Zenthoefer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Church, 3101 Bayard Park Dr., Evansville, IN 47714.

Condolences may be made online at ziemerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.