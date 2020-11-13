Marilyn F. Koontz, aged 81 of Seguin, TX, was called to her Heavenly Savior's arms on Oct. 30, 2020. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Seguin with the Rev. Brice Mandaville officiating. The service can also be viewed livestream at https://vimeo.com/event/448378. All CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.

Marilyn was born on February 24, 1939 in Quincy, Illinois to Marion and Eunice Haselwood. She lived nearly half her life in Quincy where she had graduated from high school in 1957. As a young wife and mother, she worked at the nostalgic Kirlin's store. She then began teaching piano in her home

After Motorola moved them to Seguin in 1975, she became an active member of First Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for a number of years, as well as in her younger years in Quincy, Illinois at Immanuel Baptist. She participated in choir and handbells, was a member of the JOY Sunday School class, and always had her hand in more than one Ladies Bible study at a time. Mom touched many lives through her love of music. She taught piano and organ to many young people spanning 30 years. She was also the accompanist for the SHS choir. She sang with the Sweet Adelines Texas Star and Alamo Metro and TLU choir at Christmas time. She loved cruises and her kitties, adored her "out to lunch" friends, her broccoli chicken and her Spurs, her puzzles and her books, but most of all her family. She was a loving mom, grandma "Mimi" and great-grandma, and friend; and was a loving wife to her husband of 53 years, Leslie R. Koontz who preceded her in death on 9/12/2010. Traveling was their favorite pastime; in their lifetime they had visited all 50 states, explored Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, Panama, Alaska and Costa Rica. One of the best trips ever was the Caribbean cruise with her sister in law Judy Wakefield (now deceased), and her daughters and granddaughters.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Kathy L. (David) Slee, Barbara A. (Donnell) O'Brien, Lisa K. (Rick) Robbins, Alan R. (Stephanie) Koontz; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Candace) Slee, Nathan (Missy) Slee, Jordan (Shannon) Slee, Jenna (Josh) Bichsel, Emma Ridley, Connor O'Brien, Dana (Stuart) Davis, Lindsay Robbins, Jessica (Anthony) Buitron, Leah Allstott and Conner Allstott; and she was proud to have 18 great grandchildren: Gaby Wagner, Gavin, Grant, and Grayson Slee; Lenora and Ellis Slee; Desmond, Elliana, Alizah, Conrad, and Calina Slee; Lennox and Lucas Bichsel; Hazelee Perry; Henrietta and Evangeline Davis; Calvin Samley and Melodee Allstott-Little; nephews, Dave Hild and Steve Hild; several cousins, other loving family members and many friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Marilyn's sons-in-law and grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Seguin Library, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Seguin High School Choir Program, 1315 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.