Marilyn K. Heins, 78, of rural Columbus, died at 2:54 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home.

Born July 4, 1942, in Vandalia, MO., Marilyn was the daughter of Roy and Oma Bea Wilkinson Thompson. She married Glenn "Chub" Heins on April 24, 1974, in Seymour, IL. He survives.

Marilyn was employed at Motorola and later worked at Methode Electronics until her retirement. She was a member of Columbus United Methodist Church where she served as the church pianist for over 30 years. She enjoyed Dominos and word search puzzles. Marilyn's greatest pride and joy came from her grandchildren and she always looked forward to watching them in their sporting activities.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two daughters, Robyn Taylor (Greg), Moberly, MO., and Jennifer Boling (Cliff), Coatsburg; a son, Jeff Heins (Amy), Camp Point; her grandchildren, Reece, Jackson, and Zane Boling, Coatsburg, Lucas Gibson (Natalie), Vandalia, MO., Travis Gibson (Lexy), Warrensburg, MO., Kyle Gibson (Vanessa), Vandalia, MO., Bryce Taylor and Morgan Taylor, Moberly, MO., and Gretchen, Elly, Bella, and Garryson Higley, Kenneth Wayde Heins, and Amara, all of Camp Point; and her great-grandchildren, Gage, Zoe, Owen, Levi, Kylee, Konnor, Victor and Leo.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17 at the Columbus United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.

Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.