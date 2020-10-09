Marilyn M. Willer, 83, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Quincy to Aloysius and Agnes Frankenhoff.
Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. She married Ralph H. Willer on Oct. 10, 1959. He preceded her in death March 5, 2001.
Marilyn loved being in her yard. She liked flowers, sudoku puzzles, which she did daily, reading the newspaper and researching genealogy during the winter. She greatly enjoyed her daily phone conversations with her son. She had worked at Peters Greenhouse for many years.
Marilyn was a member of St. John's Catholic Church until its closing and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Joan Hawkins and her husband, Walter R. of Newark, Mo., Anthony Willer of Quincy and Rose Willer of Quincy; siblings, Evelyn Mais, Richard Frankenhoff (Peggy), Roger Frankenhoff (Marydine) and Roselyn Crabbe (Dennis); brother-in-law, Ted Willer; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Siebers.
In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ernest Mais, Pat Grave and her husband, John, Elwood "Woody" Willer and his wife, Eleanor, Patricia Willer, Mary Miles and her husband, Carol, Marcia Buckner and her husband, Albert "Dale," and Robert Siebers.
Funeral services will be at 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7?p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
