Mary Edith Logan, 88, of Carthage, Ill., died Nov. 8th, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Nov. 12 at First Christian Church in Carthage. Visitation will be 10 A.M. to Noon at the church. Graveside service will be 2:30 P.M. at Moss Ridge Cemetery. O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.