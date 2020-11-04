Mary Elizabeth Davis McClain, 74, of Huntsville, Mo., transitioned into eternal life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, among the love and support of her family.

Mary was known as a child to be called "Lizbeth". She was born in Huntsville on Feb. 21, 1946, to her parents, Walter Virgil Davis and Mary Lucille Oliver Davis, who have both preceded her in death. She was the first of six children. As a child, she was quiet and obedient and she loved her daddy very much. Her parents preceded her in death, her father on Feb. 21, 1998, and her mother on May 2, 2017. She married Johnnie McClain Sept. 17, 1967, bearing four children: Johnonda (Ronald) Light, Paris; Michael (Mya) McClain, Centralia; Brandon "DeMond" (Darla) McClain, Paris; and Angel Long, Tucson, Ariz.

Mary and Johnnie lived in Phoenix, Ariz., for 16 years and then Mary and kids relocated to Huntsville in 1984. Mary moved to Paris on June 6, 1998. She became a member of Faith Walk Ministry in 1988. Mary loved her church and was a devoted member for 33 years. She enjoyed volunteering in the following ministries; she was a van driver for the Huntsville and Moberly areas bringing people to and from church, Faith Walk Family Food & Support Center, Usher Board, Faith Walk Daycare, Assistant Secretary, Public Relations (Card Ministry), Door Greeter and sometimes she would serve as Armor-bearer for her pastor's wife.

Mary attended Lincoln School in Huntsville until the Westran School was integrated. She then graduated from the Westran High School. She attended college in Phoenix and transferred later to MACC where she received an Associate of Arts Degree at the age of 68. She also attended cosmetology school in Mexico and was a licensed cosmetologist for 40 years.

Mary loved garage and yard sales. She loved her grandchildren to the 10th degree. She loved to create memorable moments with her family, always going bowling with them on her birthday. She was the family historian and loved getting pictures. She had a passion for genealogy and recently published a book in 2020 called: "Memories of Lincoln School, Huntsville, MO."

Mary was known to her friends and family as Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Best Friend or the Cookie Lady. She made the most amazing chocolate chip cookies, which were enjoyed by many. She had a special talent for making each person feel special whether it was her siblings, her in-laws, her nieces and nephews, cousins or friends; she treated everyone like family. Mary leaves behind a great legacy that she instilled in her children, their descendants and all who knew her. She was a Great Woman of God with unbreakable faith, she believed and practiced daily that "Through it all I've learned to trust in Jesus and I've learned to trust in God and I want you to learn that too."

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Saleem.

She is survived by her beloved children, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Walter (Alfreda) Davis Jr., Huntsville, David Davis, Las Vegas, Ronnie "Rashad" Davis, Las Vegas, Constance (Robert) Thornton, Columbia, Christopher (Kennetha) Davis, Tucson, AZ, extended family and friends too numerous to count.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at noon on Nov. 7, 2020, at the Faith Walk Ministry, 514 Fox Street in Paris. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Mary E. McClain Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 115, Paris, Mo. 65275.

Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com