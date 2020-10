Matthew R. Foley, 53, of Springfield, died after a valiant fight with cancer at 12:06?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.Matt was born Nov. 7, 1966, in Quincy, the son of Gerald and Nancy S. (Blotevogel) Foley. He married Christina Marie "Tina" Kuntzi on Oct. 13, 1990, in Quincy.Matt was a 1985 graduate of Quincy Senior High. He earned his A.A.S. in Funeral Service from St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. Matt was the manager of Kirlin-Egan and Butler Funeral Home for 19 years, before founding Central Illinois Trade Services (C.I.T.S.) on Jan. 20, 2006. He owned and operated C.I.T.S. until the time of his death. Through his work with C.I.T.S. he assisted in serving families at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home for many years. His loyal, gentle, and helpful demeanor always made the families whom he served feel so at ease. Matt held memberships with the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, NRA and the Knights of Columbus. He was a collector of elephants and African décor, enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Fox News, cooking out, working in the yard and gambling. However, what mattered most to Matt was spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Nahla.Survivors include his wife, Tina Foley of Springfield; one daughter, Ember (Zachary DeFreitas) of Springfield; one grandson, Aedan Moden of Springfield; mother, Nancy S. Foley-Howe of LaGrange, Mo.; four siblings, Michael Foley of Quincy, Jayne (Bob) Kunz of Springfield, Mark (Sherri) Foley of Quincy, and Patrick (Michelle) Foley of Tucson, Ariz.; parents-in-law, Robert and Judith Kuntzi of Quincy; sister-in-law, Pamela (Charles) Hecht of Quincy; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; best friend, Lori Brinton of Springfield; and his C.I.T.S. work family.A funeral ceremony will be at 4?p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Calvary Church, 501 W. Hazel Dell Road, in Springfield, with the Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Visitation will follow until 8?p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at a time. For those who wish to view the ceremony virtually, you may do so by visiting client.tribucast.com/tcid/60901283 An additional visitation will be from 8 to 11?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway, in Quincy. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at a time. A graveside committal ceremony will follow at 11:30?a.m. in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959."I would like to thank every company who has used our services in the past, present, and future. I am very grateful for how far C.I.T.S. has come as not only a company, but a family." – Matt FoleyButler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield is handling arrangements.Condolences may be expressed online at butlerfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.