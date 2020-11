Maurice D. Sidwell, 76, of Pittsfield, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Nebo Cemetery. Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield, is handling arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.