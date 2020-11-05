Melba L. Grove, 95, of Augusta, IL passed peacefully at 8:15 am Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.

She was born on February 5, 1925 in Adair, IL to Floyd and Dessie Hensley Townes. Melba graduated from Cuba Community High School in 1943. After high school, Melba worked as a telephone operator in Bushnell, IL. She later went on and married John Grove on January 31, 1945 in Rushville, IL. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1996.

Melba was known for her hard-working personality. She raised and showed Angus cattle, enjoyed teaching others the art of showmanship, and ran her family farm for most of her life. She also raised and bred Mountain Cur dogs, and spent many evenings coon hunting. Her bubbly personality and her giggle were contagious to others around her. Her love for square dancing, going for long rides taking in the beautiful views and checking on the fields, cuddling her dog, Rocky, and spending time with family were all things she cherished and valued.

She is survived by a grandson, Evan (Jessica) Grove of Peru, IL and 3 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Aiden, and Adaline. Also surviving are her long time companion, Floyd Lambert and his family whom she considered her own, Peggy (Roy) Roth of Macomb, IL, Kim (Sharon) Lambert of Canton, MO, Jay (Wanda) Lambert of Sutter, IL, Sheryl (Kent) Smith of Mapleton, IL, Barb (Roger) Kessler of Augusta, IL, Karen (Tim) Hiland of Augusta, IL and all of their children that always thought of Melba as Grandma and Great-Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Sheldon Grove.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL. Graveside services with burial to follow will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta, IL with Dustin Lambert officiating. Please bring a mask and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or the Woodlawn Cemetery Association.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements.