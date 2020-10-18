Michael D. "Mike" Hoener, age 65, of Quincy, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home.
Mike was born to Francis & Florence (Baumgartner) Hoener on December 11, 1954 in Quincy. Mike attended Christian Brothers and Quincy Senior High School graduating in 1973. Mike married Marlene 'Sue' Hall on October 3, 1981. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2013. Mike made a 43 year career at Republic Services as a diesel mechanic and previously, Garage Manager.
Mike was a gentle soul who could be found in his garden listening to the CUBS play, watching the Bears game, or a NASCAR Race. Mike was an avid car enthusiast racing his 1969 Z28 Camaro or joy riding in his CJ7 Jeep. He also enjoyed fishing on the White River in Arkansas.
Survivors include his devoted brothers: Dan Hoener (Myrtle); Rick Hoener (Tiena) and David Hoener. His sister-in-law: Debra VonderHaar (William).
Special Nieces: Amy Mock (Dennis); Becky Owsley (Rick); Andrea Hoener (Ronny), and his niece, goddaughter, and surrogate daughter: Ashley Jackson (Joshua).
Close family friends that Mike thought of as family: Jill & Rocke Breuer.
Numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.
The family would like to give special thanks to the members of Golden Good Shepherd Home and the Blessing Hospice: Katy, Katy, Abby, Keaton and Trista.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Adams County and the Quincy Humane Society.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
