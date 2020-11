Michael R. Zerbonia Sr., 80, of Hannibal, died Nov. 11, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Ilasco, with burial in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Hannibal. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home.