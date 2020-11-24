Michael Thomas Moore, age 73, of Quincy died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1947 in Cook County, IL, the son of Donald H. and Joan E. (Robey) Moore.

Mike served our country from 1967-1971 as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force.

He was employed in lumber/millwork sales and service for 45 years. He retired in 2015.

He was of Catholic Faith and he was an avid boater.

Mike was a member of the Quincy Boat Club and the Quinsippi Yacht Club. He also served as Secretary Treasurer for the Island Club. Mike enjoyed spending time with his river family on the Mississippi and spending time with his family off the water. Mike was always willing to share his chair and his time with his furry granddaughter, Marlee.

He is survived by:

HIS WIFE: Shirley A. Moore

HIS CHILDREN: Michelle (Gary) Sheppard of Quincy, IL and Tina (Ben) Powell of Mendon, IL.

HIS GRANDCHILDREN: Nicole Arriaga, Amber Shaffer, Lace Whaley, Mackenzie Cooksey, Jared Cooksey, Teaira Powell, Ciara Powell, Kiyah Powell, Riley Farwell and his furry Marlee Mae.

Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Thomas Moore and Kathy Powell.

Family and Friends are invited to Graveside services on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Please wear a face mask to the graveside services and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers and arrangements, the family is asking that donations be made to the Activities Fund at the Illinois Veterans Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.dukerandhaugh.com