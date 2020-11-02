Mrs. Mildred E. Allensworth, 103, of Barry, IL, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry.
She was born April 11, 1917, in Hopedale, IL, to Harrison & Clara (Johnson) Rhoads. They preceded her in death.
She married Merle Kenneth Blackorby on April 27, 1936, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1954.
She married Howard Allensworth on May 31, 1958, in Pittsfield, IL. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1970.
She is survived by a daughter Sandra (Paul) Brown, of Barry, daughter-in-law Mary Blackorby of Hannibal, MO, grandsons, Kevin (Tina) Brown & Doug Brown both of Barry, and Edward Blackorby of MO, granddaughter Lori (Fred) Carlson of Bowling Green, MO, great grandsons, Zach (Kristin) Brown, Gage (Jenna) Brown & Chase Brown, all of Barry, and Hayden Carlson, of Bowling Green, MO, great granddaughters, Cheyenne Blackorby of Quincy, Claire Carlson of Bowling Green, MO, Jordan (Ben) Mondon, of Quincy, Taylor (Keaton) Baker, of Barry, and Kaylee Stearns, of Collinsville, IL, great great granddaughters, Mia Brown & Macie Brown, of Fowler, IL, Emmilia Boyer & Vivienne Boyer, both of Barry and Rae Brown of Barry, and great great grandsons, Abel Brown, of Barry, and Linkin & Bronson Mondon, of Quincy.
In addition to her parents and her husbands she is also preceded in death by a son Kenneth Blackorby, 2 sisters Adelaide Hodgson & Erva Lyons and a brother Lee Rhoads.
Mildred attended the Barry Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet and gardening. She loved baking pies for family and friends. Mildred had been involved in delivering meals on wheels and was a hard worker all of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always willing to help someone. She especially enjoyed being entertained by her grandkids while she was in the nursing home.
There is no visitation.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Barry or the Barry Fire Department.
Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.