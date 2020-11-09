Kim, Jackie, the Logan and extended Family, Millie was a fine lady and I remember her letting me use her typewriter when I was a little kid at the office. She probably was thinking what a "brat" I was. I'll always remember how kind and soft spoken she came across. I realize it's been a struggle over the last few years and please accept my heartfelt prayers and condolences in your time of loss. May God grant you the comfort, strength and endurance to carry on and fondly remember the memories. Respectfully, Chuck

Chuck Ross Friend November 9, 2020