Mrs. Mildred Elaine "Millie" Logan, 86, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 2:08 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Marigold Nursing Home, Galesburg.

She was born December 17, 1933, in Pittsfield, Illinois, to Harry and Helen Irene (Bauer) Belford. She married Harold D Logan, June 21, 1952, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death January 18, 2013.

Surviving are five sons, Micheal D (and Peggy) Logan of Zellwood, Florida, William D (and Peggy) Logan of Knoxville, Illinois, James D (and LeVerne) Logan of Columbia, South Carolina, Richard D (and Sharon) Logan of Abingdon, Illinois, and Anthony D (and Linda) Logan of Oak Run, Illinois, two daughters, Kimberly (and Pete) McEllen of Galesburg and Jacqueline (and Roger) Darst of Galesburg, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren, 25 step great grandchildren, and 4 step great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Hawkins and Helen Margaret McComber.

Millie graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951. She was the office manager for Ross Clinic serving Dr. Ross, Dr. Stansbury and Dr. Howell. She later was the office manager for Dr. Kesavan, then Dr. Stansbury, and Dr. Strauch. She was an office manager for 25 years and retired in 1995. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch, playing Bingo, and cards. She also enjoyed traveling in a recreational vehicle, camping, and riding motorcycles with her husband. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and spent many years watching the World Series on television with her Uncle George and Aunt Bernice in her Galesburg home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel. Due to guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facemasks will be required with limited seating. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Galesburg. Father Jacob Rose will officiate. Those wishing to attend the funeral "virtually" may watch the live broadcast at 11 a.m. on the funeral home's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hinchliff-Pearson-West-Funeral-Directors-and-Cremation-Services-160333664037824.Cremation will follow the funeral service. Mildred and her husband Harold will be entombed in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of her granddaughter, Emily McEllen or Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.