Mildred M. Hughes, 97, of Golden, IL died at 5:15 am Monday October 19, 2020 at the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, IL.

She was born on June 18, 1923 to Edward and Lenora McVey Ippensen. She married Lawrence Eugene Hughes on July 17, 1941. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1983.

Mildred was a 1941 graduate of LaPrairie High School. She was employed as a telephone operator for Continental Telephone in Carthage. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Mildred enjoyed volunteering at the Golden Historical Society events, bowling, crocheting, playing cards and motorcycle riding with her husband, Gene, but her most cherished times were time she spent with her family.

She is survived by 7 children, Larry (Karen) Hughes of Golden, IL, Connie Job of Golden, IL, Joan (Ray) Flesner of Golden, IL, Nancy Hada of Aurora, CO, Ron (Phyllis) Hughes of Golden, IL, Lana (Dennis) Neisen of Quincy, IL and Randy (DiAnne) Hughes of Quincy, IL, 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Stanley Lee and Michael Andrew Hughes, 2 grandsons, Bradley and Brent Hughes, a brother, Kenneth Ippensen and a son-in-law Richard Hada.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday October 23, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden by Rev. Ronald Graham. Burial will follow at Round Prairie cemetery near Plymouth, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of services at the church. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.