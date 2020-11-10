Myrna Arlene Hoteling age 83 of LaGrange, MO passed away Monday November 9th, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il.

She was born October 12, 1937 on the farm in LaGrange, the eldest daughter of Roy and Adabel (Job) McDowell. She married Deane Hoteling at the First Baptist Church in LaGrange on February 2, 1957, he preceeded her in death.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaGrange. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1955 and also attended Gem City Business College and Quincy Tech. She worked for Miller, Castle & Frieburg Insurance, Davis & Cleavers, Motorola and American Safety. She was a volunteer at Blessing Hospital; she taught mini school at the Presbyterian Church of LaGrange; a mentor at Baldwin School; a 10gal. blood donor and volunteer for the Red Cross; she was the District Director for Northeast Garden Clubs; a member of Hilltop, and the LaGrange Garden Club, a Cub Scout Den mother and a homemaker.

She is survived by 4 children: Tim Hoteling(LaGrange), Tina McCutchan(LaGrange), Troy Hoteling(Centerville, SD), and Tracy Hoteling(St.Louis); 7 grandchildren Bettina(Nathan) Wainwright (Newark), Todd(Lynn) White (LaBelle), Buckley McCutchan(LaGrange), Britt(Crystal) Hoteling (Sioux Falls, SD), Hunter(Melanie)McCutchan (LaGrange), Adrienne Hoteling (Sioux Falls, SD) and Megan Hoteling also of Sioux Falls; 11 great grandchildren, one brother Brad(Debbie) McDowell (West Burlington, IA), a sister Marsha (Nick) White (Davenport, IA), a brother-in-law Stanley Miner (Donna, TX) and a sister-in-law Linda McDowell(New London, MO), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Charlotte and her brother Steve.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in La Grange, MO with Pastor Barry Pfister officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, La Grange, MO. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend the visitation or the funeral.

The family suggests memorials be made to HillTop, Garden Club or Missouri Baptist Children's Home

