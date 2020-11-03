Nellie C. Cheyne, 92, formerly of Brainardsville, N.Y., died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Home, Quincy. She was born on April 21, 1928 in Burke, N.Y., and was the daughter of Gordon Crawford, Sr. and Rhoda Gray Crawford.

She was married to Robert J. Cheyne on June 10, 1945 in Chateaugay, N.Y. He predeceased her on Dec. 12, 2012.

Nellie was the grandest mother a family could have and ever imagine. Her work ethic was second to none and her goals were simple, but solid as a rock for decades. She wanted her children to experience the opportunity to succeed in life and she made sure those options were available to them. Her greatest joys in life were seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren succeed in their lives.

Nellie was intimately involved in the day-to-day operation of a 300-acre, 80 head dairy farm. At the same time, she owned and operated the Cheyne Adult Home in the family home for 26 years, providing personal care for over 100 local area senior citizens. While living in Tennessee, she was employed at the Highland Nursing Home for 10 years and later worked at the Malone nursing home for five years. She was a member of the Brainardsville United Methodist Church, women of the church and a former member of Eastern Star.

She is survived by a daughter, Kitty Bessette and her husband, William of New Rochelle, N.Y.; two sons, Wilroy Cheyne and his wife, Nancy of Gallatin, Tenn., and Lt. Col. Barry Cheyne and his wife, Jeanne of Quincy, Ill.; a son-in-law, Bruce Barnes, of Plano, Tex.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Gordon Crawford Jr. and his wife, Betty of Willsboro, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Bonnie Barnes; and three sisters, Bea Wheeler, Beulah LaPage and Barbara Blair.

The family would like to thank the care-workers and staff at St. Vincent's home and Blessing Hospital for their kind and caring compassion. Thank you for always having Mom's best interests.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home, Chateaugay, N.Y.