Nicholas "Nick" E. Wellman, 78, of Quincy died at St. Vincent's Nursing home in Quincy on November 9th, 2020.

Nick was born January 6, 1942, in Quincy. He was the only child of Ernest and Margaret (McCaughey) Wellman. He was a 1960 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He married Joyce Aschemann in St. Mary's Church in Quincy. Nick was formerly employed at Bueters' Bakery and was later a dock worker for bakeries of Interstate Brands Corporation.

He is survived by his four children: Gregory Wellman (Angela) of San Antonio, Texas; Caroline (Floyd) Collins, of Barnesville, Georgia; Andrew (Jill) Wellman of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Demetrius (Stephanie) Wellman of Hannibal, Missouri; and Diane Wellman, the mother of Hannah and Coby. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Nicholas Wellman, Hannah Wellman, Brooke Wellman, Coby Wellman, Lucas Wellman, Levi Wellman, Elizabeth Wellman, and Elaina Wellman.

Nick and the Wellman family wish to recognize Sheri Reller for her care with both Nick and Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his infant son, Benedict: and his parents.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Nicholas wished that memorials be made in his name to St. Vincent's Nursing Home to assist the home in this time of crisis with the pandemic. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.