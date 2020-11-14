Nina P. Porter, 79 of Canton, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in rural Canton.

The daughter of Nolan and Leona Bringer Stewart was born on September 28, 1941 at Lewistown, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Eugene Porter on August 14, 1964 in the First Baptist Church of Lewistown, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2006.

Nina was a member of the First Baptist Church of Canton where she served as a Sunday school teacher and vacation bible school teacher as well as on the Hospitality Committee. She was the Food Bank Coordinator for over 20 years and was also a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, Canton Civic Club, W.M.U. and Lewis County Historical Society. She liked cooking, genealogy research and fishing. She was also a volunteer EMT on the Lewis County Ambulance District.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Ed) Grewach of Troy, Mo., Tammy Lewis of Troy, Mo., Cindy (Mark) Hoewing of Canton, Mo. and Chad (Jennifer) Porter of Canton; son-in-law, Jim (Tina) Widel of Indianapolis, In.; grandchildren, Alex (Katie) Grewach, Hannah (Nick) Grewach, Kirsten Lewis, Kaitlyn (AJ) Moody, Brock Lewis, Brandon Lewis, Jessica (Hunter) Cardwell, Courtney (Adam) Brenneman, Bailey Hoewing, Cole Hoewing, Brady Hoewing, Tristan Porter & Zoe Porter; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Hazel McDermott of Monticello, Mo., Ruth (Harold) Willis of Quincy, Il. and Doris (Ron) Rayl of Granite City, Il.; sister-in-law, Annabel Stone of Albuquerque, NM; brothers-in-law, Bennie Jarvis of Canton, Mo. and Richard (Janet) Porter of Lewistown, Mo.; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sheila Widel; son-in-law, John Lewis; two sisters, Leta McDermott and Shirley Jarvis; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Porter and Helen Dochterman; and brother-in-law, Marvin Porter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church of Canton, Missouri with Rev. Brian Stone officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 8 PM at the First Baptist Church of Canton.

The family requests that everyone attending services please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Canton or the Lewis County Relay For Life-ACS.

Music: Gable Jarvis and Mitchel Jarvis.

Pallbearers: Mark Hoewing, Brady Hoewing, Alex Grewach, Bruce McDermott, Steve Jarvis and Rick Porter.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bennie Jarvis, Harold Willis, Ron Rayl, Richard Porter and Cole Hoewing.

Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net