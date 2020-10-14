Norma Jean (Phillips) Arnold, 90 of Seattle, Washington passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
The daughter of Aubrey and Veta Brown Phillips was born on January 7, 1930 in Ewing, Missouri.
She was united in marriage to E. W. (Bill) Arnold in 1948 and they moved to Kahoka in 1959.
Norma received her degree from Truman State University. She was actively involved in St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, (office and music programs), and Solano Beach Presbyterian in San Diego, California before moving to Seattle in 2008. She was an avid bridge player, voracious reader, meticulous seamstress and quilter, enjoyed playing the piano and organ and loved spending time with her grandchildren and the great grands.
Norma is survived by her three children, Randy Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, Tamara Arnold (Tim McAfee) of Seattle, WA and Natalie Carroll of Kahoka, MO; four grandchildren, Robey Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, Ryan (Caitlin) McAfee of Seattle, WA, Cole (Jennisa) Carroll of Luray, MO and Callie (Calem) Lipper of Columbia, MO; three great-grandchildren, Harper McAfee, Austen McAfee and Teigen McAfee; three step-grandchildren and their families, Craig McAfee, Staci Steffy, and Scott McAfee; brother, Leland Phillips of Lewistown, MO and sister, Donna (Richard) Parsons of Des Moines, IA and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Veta, ex-husband Bill, infant sister, Linda, grandson, Caleb Carroll, son-in-law, Jimmy Carroll and sister-in-law, Peggy Phillips.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in the Lewistown Cemetery at Lewistown, Missouri. There are no services scheduled.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Sever-Clark County Library or St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, Missouri.
Local arrangements by Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown.
