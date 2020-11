Norma Jean Moore, 93, of Quincy, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.